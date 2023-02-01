By Clint Confehr

FRANKLIN, TN — The African-American Heritage Society of Williamson

County starts celebrating Black History Month with its annual Black Tie Affair on

Saturday when it honors a family with deep roots in the county.



Elder Jasper G. Hatcher Sr., inset, may have been one of the best known members of a Pioneer Family being honored by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County during its Black Tie Affair, an annual fundraiser for projects including renovation of the Merrill-Williams House that’s to become a heritage center.

The Hatcher family from the Arno-College Grove area on Owen Hill Road is the

pioneer family being honored at the society’s 22nd annual banquet. Pioneer

families are honored after genealogical research verifies ancestors born before

1860.



“This family has many descendants from the formerly enslaved Hatchers,” AAHS

President Alma Hatcher said. “They are successful people who’ve been in the

community for a long time.”

The Hatchers have more living relatives compared to other pioneer families,

McLemore said, calling that “amazing” because enslaved families “were separated

and taken to different plantations. This brings people together. Some may not have

realized they were related until this.”

For nearly a decade, demand for Black-Tie Gala tickets exceeded capacity in the

Embassy Suites largest ballroom here. Nearly 750 guests are anticipated Feb. 4.

Attendance and event sponsors support the society’s McLemore House Museum

and the Merrill-Williams House that’s to become a heritage center.

Recognition of the Hatcher family includes the memory of Elder Jasper Garrrett

Hatcher Sr. who pastored several Middle Tennessee churches for 33 years until he

retired at Locust Ridge Primitive Baptist Church in Arrington. He passed at age 91

on Sept. 25, 2020. Last March, Tennessee’s Senate named part of State Route 96 in

Williamson County as Jasper G. Hatcher Sr. Memorial Highway. Dedication was

Sept. 3.

“What a great accomplishment and tribute to add to the Hatcher legacy and their

rich history in Williamson County,” McLemore told the Tribune. “Elder Hatcher

was well-known and well-loved by all who met him and was a true servant of God

to his church, his family and to his community.”

The family matriarch is Annie Marie Hatcher Butler, 94, of Franklin, according to

Thelma Battle, a founder of the AAHS. She’s a genealogist and historian for

Blacks here.

“The earliest known white settler with the name Hatcher to Williamson County

was a slave owner, William Hatcher, born in 1793,” Battle said. He migrated with

his wife, Lucy Rucker, in 1819 from Bedford County, Va., to the Arno Community

near Franklin. They had 12 children. Their son, John R. Hatcher, named 14 slaves

in his will. They included Elder Hatcher’s great grandfather, Ned Hatcher.

In the 1920s, descendants of people enslaved by William Hatcher “paid $25,000

for their land,” Battle said. “They had to borrow some of the money, but they paid

it off.”

During her research, Battle interviewed Mrs. Butler who spoke of her many

relatives. “Those people were hard-working folks; lived off the land and they

worked together,” Battle said, quoting Butler. “She and … Hatcher bought some of

the others out,” Battle said. “His family still owns probably 100 acres there.”

The public will have an opportunity to meet some Hatcher relatives during a

reception from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Williamson County’s library at 1314

Columbia Ave.

Nissan is the Black Tie Affair’s presenting sponsor. Major sponsors are Mars

Petcare, Justice Loves Mercy Fund, Aubrey & Michele Preston, Buerger, Moseley

& Carson, Dorothy Cate & Thomas Frist Foundation, First Horizon, 906 Studio,

Vanderbilt University, Vulcan Materials, Williamson Medical, Crowder Trucking,

Williamson Real Estate, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pinnacle

Bank, RNM Management, Williamson County Republican Party, Battle Ground

Academy, Mary Mills, Carbine & Associates & BrandMETTLE.

Donations to AAHS are tax-deductible at aahswc.org and to African American

Heritage Society, P. O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN 37065.