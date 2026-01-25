BLUZ BOWL Celebrates the Heartbeat of Memphis Blues Music

Memphis-born blues singer, musician, and performer Jerod Minnies carries the heartbeat of the Bluff City in every note he sings. Rooted in the rich legacy of Memphis soul and Delta blues, Jerod blends tradition with a modern, electrifying edge that makes his sound instantly recognizable. His acclaimed album BLUZ BOWL showcases the full range of his artistry, offering a powerful collection of songs that celebrate resilience, love, and the lived experiences that shape the music world knows as Memphis blues.

The project stands as a testament to his craftsmanship and his commitment to keeping Memphis blues vibrant, relevant, and evolving. “I consider myself to be the mascot of sorts for the Memphis sound coming back, says Jerod during a recent phone interview. “I think a lot of the music that some of the young people in Memphis are doing is not really connected to Memphis. As a young musician, I came up under the tutelage of the late great Rufus Thomas. He taught me how to play the blues correctly, shares the multi-talented singer who plays a variety of musical instruments —guitar, saxophone, flute, bass and keyboards.

A natural storyteller, Jerod brings authenticity to every performance—whether he’s lighting up a festival stage, captivating an intimate club audience, or recording in the studio. He has performed all over the world, often performing with such great names as Al Green and others. In fact, he recalls fond memories of working with Green. “Al had a long-time keyboardist named Johnny Brown. He introduced me to Al, who was working on a gospel album then called ‘Trusting God.’ I ended up playing on that album. From there, Al invited me to go on tour with him,” he recalled. A short time later, Jerod ended up living in London for six years, performing throughout Europe.

Long before stepping into the spotlight as a professional entertainer, Jerod Minnies was sharpening his performance skills at Tennessee State University, where he played saxophone with the award-winning Aristocrats Marching Band. He majored in music and paired it with a business minor, laying the groundwork for both his artistry and his career. “I played saxophone. I learned so much from being in that band. Our biggest rivalry bands back then were Texas Southern University and Florida A&M,” Jerod remembers with a smile.

Jerod’s Memphis roots run deep, shaped by a family legacy that has long been part of the city’s cultural fabric. His grandparents owned two beloved neighborhood restaurants—the first opening in the early 1950s near East Moreland and Beale Street, and the second, the Knox Café, later welcoming customers at the corner of Beale and Turley. “I grew up in both of those areas, and as a kid I loved watching the Black Cotton Carnival Parade… that was one of my earliest musical influences and a big part of what inspired me to attend TSU,” he fondly recalled.