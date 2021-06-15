Bravo Reality TV Star Queen Brooklyn Tankard’s Kicks off Non-profit, I Am Free Society To Provide $33,000 in Business Development and Mentorship To 33 Girls To Start Purpose Based Businesses

Nashville, TN (June 8, 2021) – TV personality, singer, motivational speaker, and transformation coach, Queen Brooklyn Tankard announces her “33FOR33 Project” created to empower at-risk but ambitious girls, 12-24 years old, to start purpose-based businesses in 90 days. Queen Brooklyn has overcome adversity by the grace of God and is now compelled to help other young women overcome the same trials.

Queen Brooklyn and The I Am Free Society have started The Becoming THAT Girl mentorship program which specifically provides support and resources to at-risk women and girls. Queen Brooklyn says, “Graduates will leave the program with a renewed mind, body, spirit and purpose-based business.”

The I Am Free Society Invites everyone including businesses and philanthropists to donate to this worthy cause. Tickets are available to Queen Brooklyn’s VIP Birthday Brunch, and fundraising event on June 27th. A virtual fundraising concert, “The Celebration Of Queens” will take place on June 26th, 2021. Events will be filmed for her 4th season of her reality TV show.

I Am Free Society

A non-profit organization pending 501-c3 that builds FREE community leaders by empowering women, men and youth to thrive mentally emotionally, physically and financially through education and the arts!

