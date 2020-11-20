Brentwood Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Partners with Aldi in Providing Thanksgiving Meals to Needy Families

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The men of the Brentwood (TN) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated are partnering with Aldi in providing Thanksgiving meals to needy families in the Nashville Metropolitan area.

“One of Kappa Alpha Psi’s five Objectives is, ‘To inspire service in the public interest,'” said Brentwood Alumni Polemarch Dewayne Collier. “Our Chapter has a long-standing tradition of providing holiday meals to needy families. We are overwhelmed to have Aldi as a partner this year.”

Aldi, Hermitage, TN location, will be providing Thanksgiving meals including turkey and all the trimmings to families in need.

The Thanksgiving meals were distributed to 40 families of Two Rivers Middle School on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The school has a diverse student body with 86-percent economically disadvantaged. There are currently 21 homeless students.

“It means a lot,” said Two Rivers Middle School Community Schools Manager, Nicole Valentine-Vaughn. “With the current COVID situation, the families will not have to worry about food insecurities this holiday.”

This is the 10th year the Brentwood Kappas has provided holiday meals to needy families and the first year partnering with Aldi.