Carbon monoxide risks increase during frigid temps; safety tips for home and on the road

Carbon monoxide is present in the air we all breathe, but when unsafe levels of the gas build up in the body, it can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The emergency department at Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has seen an uptick in cases since temperatures have dipped to unprecedented lows.

More than 20 patients have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in the last 24 hours. Emergency physicians anticipate additional cases as temperatures are not expected to reach above freezing this week.

More than 420 people die every year in the United States from carbon monoxide poisoning, and thousands more are sickened by the colorless, tasteless and odorless gas known as the “silent killer.”

“When temperatures dip, people use alternative heat sources that could be damaging,” said Stacey Pecenka, MPH, manager of the Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention Program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “There are many ways that carbon monoxide can enter a home or place of business, especially during the winter months.”

What causes carbon monoxide exposure

Carbon monoxide is a by‑product of the combustion of hydrocarbon fuels, including propane, coal, gasoline and natural gas.

Sources include room heaters, furnaces, charcoal grills, cooking ranges, water heaters, cars and portable generators.

While carbon monoxide is typically vented safely, misuse or poor maintenance of these sources can allow dangerous levels of the gas to build up indoors.

“Children are at a higher risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, often processing it differently than adults,” Pecenka said. “They are often the first affected by the gas and can suffer severe effects.”

Warning signs and what to do

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include headache, dizziness, sleepiness and nausea. If symptoms affect more than one person in the home, carbon monoxide exposure should be considered.

Those affected should immediately get to fresh air and seek medical attention.

“Installing a carbon monoxide detector is the only way to know if there are dangerous levels of the gas present,” Pecenka said. “Smoke alarms and carbon dioxide detectors are not the same thing.”

The Tennessee Poison Center is a resource for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at 1‑800‑222‑1222. If anyone experiences loss of consciousness, confusion, seizures, difficulty breathing, stops breathing, or has chest pain, call 911 immediately.

Icy Road Safety: Prepare Your Car and Pack Essentials

Stock your car with essentials

If snow or ice leads to traffic delays or road closures, having emergency supplies can help keep families safe. Recommended items include:

At least a half tank of gas

Ice scraper

Extra cold‑weather clothing and blankets

Flashlight

First aid kit

Water and nonperishable food

Reflectors

Portable phone charger