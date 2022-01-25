Cardi B won her defamation case against celebrity blogger Latasha Kebe — known as Tasha K — on Monday. The jury awarded the rapper $1.25 million in damages after a trial in federal court in Georgia.

A courtroom observer told Rolling Stone that the Grammy winner was present when the verdict was read. After the jury left, she appeared “elated” and hugged her lawyer Lisa Fortune Moore first, her co-counsel Sarah Matz second and then pulled both lawyers into a three-way hug, the source said.

The jury sided with the “WAP” singer on all three claims of defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to a court filing. The damages so far break down into $1 million for “pain and suffering and/or reputational injury,” and $250,000 for actual medical expenses.

The parties are due back in court Tuesday to take up the matter of possible punitive damages and attorneys fees.

Cardi’s camp had no immediate comment, but the rapper posted a vintage photo of herself with a woman who appeared to be her late grandmother and the caption, “My queen, thank you for hearing my prayers…Only you know those nights that I cried to you feeling hopeless and tired even when it seems like I have the world on my hands.”

This article was first published by Rolling Stone