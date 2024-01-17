Memphis, TN – In an effort to tackle the root causes of economic poverty and crime in the Greater Memphis area, Centenary United Methodist Church, located at 584 East McLemore Avenue, is set to host the 2024 Expungement Clinic on January 27, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In a letter from the church, it is emphasized that the initiative stems from the recognition that a direct correlation exists between poverty levels and crime rates. Rather than relying solely on law enforcement, the church believes in a holistic approach that places much-needed resources directly at the point of need within the community.

“We have identified that our initial task is to gather the community into a Communal Healing session that includes a voter registration drive, driver’s license reinstatement, expungement of records, classes on developing soft skills, and a plenary session that will serve as a listening session from those who are most directly impacted by the destabilization of our community,” Rev. Keith Caldwell Senior Pastor Centenary United Methodist Church states in the letter from the church.

The focal point of this effort is the “2024 Expungement Clinic,” where the community will have the opportunity to benefit from services aimed at providing a fresh start. The clinic will offer assistance with expunging records, which helps in removing barriers to employment and housing for those with past convictions. l include a voter registration drive, driver’s license reinstatement assistance, expungement of records services, classes on developing soft skills (such as job interview presentation), and a plenary session serving as a listening session for those directly impacted by the destabilization of the community.

The “2024 Expungement Clinic” reflects the church’s dedication to creating positive change in the Greater Memphis area. The event is open to the public, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the church’s mission to build a stronger and more resilient community.

For more details on how to participate visit Community Health Partners – Family Health Center, Primary Health (mycommunityhealthpartners.org)