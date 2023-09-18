Chief John Drake today announced the promotion of 13 officers to the rank of sergeant effective Saturday to fill existing vacancies primarily at the precinct level.

“These 13 officers have demonstrated their commitment to the safety of Nashville in a number of ways during their careers, not the least of which is going through the challenging testing process to become supervisors,” Chief Drake said.

Those being promoted are:

Steven Begley, a 5-year MNPD veteran, who is currently assigned to the West Precinct. Begley will be a supervisor on the North Precinct’s overnight shift. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from the University of Mississippi.

John Chambers, a 6-year MNPD veteran, who is currently assigned to the Hermitage Precinct. Chambers will be a supervisor on the Central Precinct’s overnight shift. He holds an Associate’s Degree from the Community College of the Air Force.

Jason Cregan, a 23-year MNPD veteran, who is currently assigned to the Warrants Division. Cregan will be a supervisor on the Central Precinct’s day shift. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bethel University.

Forrest Drake, a 16-year MNPD veteran, who is currently assigned to the Violent Crimes Division. Drake will be a supervisor on the Midtown Hills Precinct’s overnight shift. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Trevecca University.

Nathan Dungan, a 12-year MNPD veteran, who is assigned to the Aviation Unit as the department’s Chief Pilot. His assignment as a sergeant will be unchanged. Dungan holds a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Andrews Presbyterian College.

James Jarvis, a 15-year MNPD veteran, who is assigned to the SWAT Special Response Team. His assignment as a sergeant is unchanged. Jarvis holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Tech.

Jonathan Jones, an 11-year MNPD veteran, who is assigned to the Specialized Investigations Division. Jones will be a supervisor on the Hermitage Precinct’s evening shift. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Birmingham Southern College.

Bradley McGrath, a 15-year MNPD veteran, who is assigned to the Youth Services Division. McGrath will be a supervisor on the Central Precinct’s evening shift. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from MTSU.

Marcus Mitchell, a 9-year MNPD veteran who is currently assigned to the Special Victims Division. Mitchell will be a supervisor on the East Precinct’s overnight shift. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Richard Olive, a 9-year MNPD veteran who is currently assigned to the South Precinct. Olive will be a supervisor with the Entertainment District Unit downtown. He holds an Associate’s Degree from Hopkinsville Community College.

Ryan Stanford, a 10-year MNPD veteran, who is currently assigned to the Violent Crimes Division. Stanford will be a supervisor on the North Precinct’s Community Field Intelligence Team.

John Walden, a 5-year MNPD veteran, who is currently assigned to the South Precinct. Walden will be a supervisor on the North Precinct’s evening shift. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from MTSU.

Laura Williams, a 5-year MNPD veteran, who is currently assigned to the South Precinct. Williams will be a supervisor on the North Precinct’s evening shift. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Samford University.