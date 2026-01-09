Choose How You Move Investment Delivers New WeGo Buses

WeGo Public Transit and Mayor Freddie O’Connell today unveiled new buses funded through Nashville’s voter-approved Choose How You Move transportation program, marking a key milestone in the city’s ongoing investment in safer, more frequent, and more reliable transit service.

The new buses are already supporting WeGo’s Winter 2026 service changes, which went into effect January 4, and include more frequent trips, expanded hours –especially on Sundays – and improved access across key corridors.

“These buses represent a promise kept,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “Thanks to Nashville voters, we’re delivering more service, more access, and more choice – helping residents get where they need to go safely, affordably, and reliably.”

As service increases, it is essential that WeGo’s fleet grows as well. More frequent trips, longer operating hours, and stronger weekend service require additional buses to ensure adequate coverage and efficient, reliable operations across the entire system.

“This is what smart transportation investment looks like,” said Sabrina Sussman, Chief Program Officer for Choose How You Move. “Choose How You Move is creating good jobs, expanding access to opportunity, and delivering modern buses and better service so more Nashvillians can get where they need to go – comfortably, affordably, and confidently.”

WeGo’s Winter 2026 service changes were shaped by community feedback and are funded by Choose How You Move. Key improvements include:

Frequency Boosts: Increased weekday and weekend frequency on Routes 3 (West End), 7 (Hillsboro), and 52 (Nolensville Pike)

“Many of our team members work overnight, early morning and weekend shifts, and reliable transit helps them get to and from work safely and affordably,” said Lee Ann Liska, President and COO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). “The improvements to WeGo service rolled out last weekend expand access for healthcare workers and strengthen VUMC’s ability to recruit and retain talent – which ultimately supports better care and better health outcomes for our patients.”

The new buses unveiled today include 12 forty-foot Gillig buses, the first expansion vehicles purchased with Choose How You Move funding to support expanded transit service during the winter and summer of 2026.

The buses have been outfitted with onboard electronics and safety systems and are now entering active service across the WeGo network. Each bus features a new Allison transmission to improve clean diesel fuel efficiency. The purchase was approved through an $8.1 million MTA Board measure, and the cost per vehicle was $667,498.

Expanded service also includes improved weekend availability for WeGo Access, which provides door-to-door transportation for riders with disabilities, ensuring mobility and independence seven days a week.

In addition to improving mobility, transit investments support economic growth. New bus purchases support manufacturing jobs nationwide, while expanded service creates local jobs for bus operators, mechanics, and support staff. WeGo will host a job fair on Saturday, January 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 430 Myatt Drive in Madison. New positions to support service expansions, funded by Choose How You Move, include automotive mechanics, diesel mechanics, and fleet maintenance supervisors, with pay starting at $29.83 an hour.

Choose How You Move continues to roll out projects citywide, with additional transit, safety, sidewalk, and signal improvements planned through 2026. For more information about WeGo service changes, visit WeGoTransit.com. To learn more about Choose How You Move investments, visit Nashville.gov/transit.