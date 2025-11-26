Commentary: Acknowledging Thanks With Giving

Last weekend, we saw almost countless numbers of Turkeys being given away at multiple locations around the City and County of San Diego. We also saw thanksgiving meals being served, at no cost to those who sat down to eat; we saw baskets of food being distributed and in several cases when the lines exceeded the number of turkeys available, those doing the give-aways pooled their personal money and bought more turkeys.

Many of these volunteers will sit down to large dinners on Thursday with their families and friends, but only after the service they have provided in making sure that others also have food to eat. This is a profound expression of humanity by which thanksgiving for one’s personal blessings is expressed by giving to others. There could be no better time when one considers the attack on programs that feed our children, families and elders facing food challenges. This reality is why we see so many ongoing efforts through the Food Bank, Feeding San Diego and a number of stores and organizations committed to feeding those in need among us on a daily and weekly basis.

It has often been said that we should find the good in others and praise it. This Thanksgiving acknowledgement is devoted to that idea. We praise those among us who are concerned enough about others to extend the help that meets the very food needs of the needy around us.

To our churches and next door neighbors, let us not leave the survival of those who have lost benefits to the heartless Administration now in control of this nation. Let us continue to fill the gap, where necessary and give thanks to God that we are able to help someone other than ourselves. BLESSINGS AND SHARING THIS THANKSGIVING.