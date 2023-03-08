Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-The COMMIT Foundation will host a mentoring workshop for transitioning military officials on March 8 and 9 at Bridgestone Americas’ headquarters. The two-day workshop will provide veterans the opportunity to connect with mentors, explore potential career paths and identify military skills that can be translated into the civilian sector. The workshop will feature mentor panels, breakout sessions, individual mentoring sessions, a social networking event and keynote speaker Rob Seibert, Bridgestone’s President of Off-the-Road Tires in the U.S. and Canada.

Rob Seibert has been President of the OTR tire business for three years and a Bridgestone teammate since 2015. Prior to joining Bridgestone, Rob served as an officer in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Campbell in Clarksville, Tennessee. As a veteran, Rob is now involved in the Bridgestone Americas Veterans Organization (BRAVO), an Employee Resource Group (ERG) that champions military causes and supports veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

Each year, over 200,000 service members transition from the military to civilian life. Bridgestone is teaming up with The COMMIT Foundation to help transitioning service members from across the U.S. find professional purpose. The COMMIT Foundation aims to provide high-touch transition support to military veterans nationwide through workshops that help former service members find professional purpose after the service.

The workshop comes on the heels of Bridgestone releasing its second DE&I annual report. The report outlines the company’s goals and strategy and provides readers with details on how Bridgestone’s DE&I foundation and framework was established.

WHEN March 9, 2023

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Keynote Speaker – Rob Seibert

WHERE Bridgestone Tower