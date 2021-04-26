Community Organizations Say, “Nashville Doesn’t Need Oracle”

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) — Stand Up Nashville and The Equity Alliance will hold a press conference Monday to pose questions and concerns about the impact Oracle will have on Nashville.

Oracle Corporation recently requested a public hearing for approval of an Economic Impact Plan with the Metro Industrial Development Board (IDB). Approval from the IDB and Metro Council is needed to finalize Oracle’s proposal to bring 8,500 jobs and a $1.2 billion investment to Nashville. The 8,500 new jobs are reported to have an average salary of $110,000.

Community activists are raising concerns about the impact Oracle will have on Nashville’s Black community.

“Nashville doesn’t need Oracle,” according to a joint statement by Stand Up Nashville and The Equity Alliance. “What Nashville needs is affordable housing. What Nashville needs is adequately funded public schools. What Nashville needs is a minimum living wage ($18/hour) for jobs that don’t require a degree or specialized training. What Nashville needs is for you to care about the person beside you, the person barely holding it together, the family whose home will be gentrified when 8,500 people making over six figures decide they want to live closer to work.”

The groups say Black people in this city more than any other demographic have felt the negative impact of what deals like the Oracle proposal can bring to working class communities.

“What the community needs is more Black-owned businesses, homeownership, and pathways out for poverty,” according to the statement. “If we raise the expectations, these companies will meet it. Companies having the opportunity to move to Nashville is a privilege, not a favor. Stand Up Nashville and The Equity Alliance are holding this city accountable for conducting business in a way that looks out for the “least of these” as an obligation, not a choice.

Stand Up Nashville Executive Director Odessa Kelly and The Equity Alliance Executive Director Charlane Oliver, along with clergy, and elected officials are scheduled to speak at Monday’s press conference.

Kelly is a candidate for Congress running against longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville). Stand Up Nashville, a community engagement and social justice nonprofit organization she co-founded.