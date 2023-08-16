MT. VERNON, Ky. (TN Tribune) – Phoebe White, America’s 13-year old yodeling cowgirl and country & western singer-songwriter unveiled her new exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Renfro Valley on Saturday, August 12. The special one year honorary exhibit featured a copy of Phoebe’s debut album UnXpected, her Phoebe White Paper Doll book illustrated by Casey Faulkner, photos from her special occasions, part of her outfit from a recent guest performance with Riders In The Sky on the Grand Ole Opry, along with the show’s poster and a stage photo from the Opry’s archive.

“We are happy to have Phoebe White as one of our newest honorary exhibits,” said Jessica Blankenship, Executive Director of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum. “She has grown as a musician and singer-songwriter, shining a positive light on Kentucky music. We can only imagine how her music abilities will grow as she continues to perform, wowing audiences of all ages.”

The new honorary exhibit comes on the heels of a whirlwind year which has seen the young country & western influenced songstress grace many different performance stages – including country music’s biggest stage, The Grand Ole Opry – along with winning numerous talent competitions, and receiving critical acclaim and industry recognition for her 10-song debut album UnXpected, out now by PoetMan Records, and The Orchard [orcd.co/unxpected]. The album debuted into the Top 10 of Western Way Magazine’s Cowboy / Western Albums Charts, along with her song “BooHoo Blues” that also made the Top 10 of most played songs by Western Music DJs.

Less than a year ago Phoebe received a once in a lifetime opportunity to record her debut album in Nashville with GRAMMY Award winning and Grand Ole Opry members Riders In The Sky, Kentucky Bluegrass legends the McLain Family Band, with Folksinger Michael Johnathon who produced and arranged the album. On UnXpected, Phoebe reintroduces the historical songs of America’s rural and western past to a new generation.

Phoebe’s unique yodeling skills and vocal gymnastics have also landed her various TV and media appearances, including WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, where she first performed with Riders In The Sky and has been a WoodSongs Kid favorite since 2018. Plus, the Emmy award winning show Teen Kid News, WLEX-TV’s “Best of the Bluegrass,” WDKY-TV’s “Spirit of the Bluegrass,” NPR’s “All Things Considered,” and has been featured in American Songwriter, Wide Open Country, Guitar Girl Magazine, Cross Country USA Magazine, and Kentucky Country Music.

About Phoebe White:

Phoebe is a 13-year old yodeler with an extensive vocal range, and equally dynamic and jovial personality. Phoebe enjoys playing guitar, mandolin, piano, ukulele, banjo, and more. Her love of music spans many different generations and genres, but her favorites are country, western, gospel, bluegrass, and R&B. Her bubbly inner child, poise on stage, powerful voice, and energetic performances are simply captivating since she began performing at the age of eight. Phoebe is inspired by music pioneers who have gone before her. Like most country artists and singer-songwriters, one of her biggest goals was to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. That goal became reality on August 2, 2023 when she was called up to guest perform with GRAMMY award winning and Grand Ole Opry Members Riders In The Sky, whom she also recorded her debut EP with in 2022, UnXpected.

Phoebe has also performed with Suzy Bogguss, members of Chicago, The Doobie Brothers, New Grass Revival, The McLain Family Band, and shared the stage with Folksinger Michael Johnathon, David McLean, and Bluegrass band of the year: The Farm Hands. She has also performed in Nashville, on national TV, and worldwide radio; appeared on Best of America by Horseback on RFD-TV; plus was featured at the country music capital of Kentucky: Renfro Valley, The Kentucky Opry, and will receive an honorary exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame on August 12, 2023. Phoebe also likes to dance, swim, and go camping with her family. However, Phoebe’s most favorite thing to do is entertain live audiences, which she has been doing since 2017.