Debutantes presented to Nashville Society through the Precious Pearls Cotillion

NASHVILLE, TN — The Ivy Center Foundation of Nashville, Inc., with the partnership and generous support of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Delta Omega Chapter, held the 24th Biennial Precious Pearls Cotillion on Saturday, November 29, 2025. “This year’s Precious Pearls Cotillion was an extraordinary success and a true reflection of our mission,” said Marcia Cherry Mitchell, President of the Ivy Center Foundation of Nashville, Inc. “Through the generosity of our families, sponsors, and community partners, all proceeds from the Precious Pearls Cotillion are dedicated to supporting charitable organizations, funding civic and community initiatives, and providing scholarships that will directly impact the educational futures of our young women and men.”

For more than five decades, the Ivy Center Foundation of Nashville, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Delta Omega Chapter’s Precious Pearls Cotillion has stood as a cherished rite of passage, rooted in tradition, cultural pride, and community uplift. Established fifty years ago, to cultivate poise, leadership, etiquette, and social responsibility among young women and men, the cotillion has long served as a bridge between heritage and future promise. Through months of preparation, mentorship, and family engagement, the program reflects a deep commitment to shaping well-rounded young women and men who are prepared to take their place in society with confidence and grace.

“This season’s Precious Pearls Cotillion was the result of months of tireless dedication and teamwork,” said Jenean Davis, President of the Alpha Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. “From the many etiquette classes to our mother-daughter and father-daughter luncheons, the career smorgasbord, and countless rehearsals, every detail reflected the commitment of our debutantes, families, volunteers, and chapter members. We are incredibly proud of what was accomplished and honored to celebrate what has truly been our most successful cotillion season to date.”

This legacy was proudly continued Saturday, November 29, 2025, with the 24th Biennial Precious Pearls Cotillion, held at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Nashville. The elegant evening brought together families, community leaders, and supporters to witness the formal introduction of 28 debutantes, accompanied by their beaus and parents. Each young lady was presented to society in a ceremony that celebrated refinement, achievement, and the enduring value of tradition.

The evening served not only as a celebration of the debutantes’ accomplishments but also as a testament to the enduring mission of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Delta Omega Chapter, and the Ivy Center Foundation of Nashville, Inc. The Precious Pearls Cotillion marks over five decades of excellence, and it remains a powerful symbol of legacy, leadership, and the collective investment of families and community in Nashville’s next generation of young women and men.