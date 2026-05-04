Nashville Chapter honored at 28th Biennial Conclave

NASHVILLE, TN — Members of the Les Gemmes, Incorporated Nashville Chapter were proudly recognized for their excellence and service during the 28th Biennial Conclave held in Durham, NC. This highly anticipated national gathering brought together more than 150 members representing over 20 chapters nationwide for four impactful days of sisterhood, leadership, and community engagement.

Under the distinguished leadership of 18th National President Constance Davis and Vice President Phyllis Qualls, the conclave served as a powerful platform to celebrate achievements, strengthen bonds, and reflect on the organization’s legacy. The Tar River Chapter hosted the event with exceptional care and precision, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Tar River Chapter President Rachel Mills, alongside Co-Chair and Coordinator Chanita Jones, led the planning and execution with excellence. Their leadership ensured a seamless and enriching program that honored the organization’s history while highlighting its continued impact across communities nationwide. From elegant ceremonies to engaging workshops, every moment was thoughtfully designed to inspire and uplift.

A highlight of the conclave was the awards ceremony, where Nashville Chapter members were recognized for their outstanding contributions in leadership, service, and community outreach. Dr. June received one of the prestigious National President’s Awards for her service on the National Membership Committee, the Support for Seniors Committee, and for her leadership as National Chair of Public Relations. In addition, a community service award was presented to The Wright’s Center for its commitment to providing supportive care, health monitoring, and rehabilitation for elders and adults with physical or mental challenges.

Further honors were bestowed upon Edwina Long Hefner, 14th Past National President and Nashville Charter Member, and Luvenia R. Harrison, 17th Past National President. They were among seven Past National Presidents to receive Honorary Doctoral Degrees. These degrees were conferred by the School Nashville Chapter President Sondrea Tolbert and 14th Past National President and Nashville Chapter Charter Member Edwina Hefner. These honors reflect the organization’s unwavering commitment to empowering communities, supporting mentorship initiatives, and advancing programs that make a lasting difference.

Throughout the four-day experience, attendees engaged in leadership development sessions, networking opportunities, and cultural celebrations that reinforced the mission and vision of Les Gemmes, Incorporated. The conclave provided a meaningful space for members to share best practices, collaborate on future initiatives, and recommit to the organization’s core values of service, sisterhood, and empowerment. Beyond the awards 17th National President Dr. Luvenia Harrison holding her honorary doctoral degree. Members departed Durham energized and inspired, carrying forward new ideas and renewed passion for service. For the Nashville Chapter, under the leadership of Reverend Sondrea Tolbert, the recognition received at this national gathering stands as both an honor and a motivation to continue raising the standard of excellence.

The 28th Biennial Conclave was more than a conference—it was a celebration of legacy, leadership, and the enduring power of sisterhood. As Les Gemmes, Incorporated continues to grow and evolve, the achievements of its members, including those from Nashville, remain a testament to the organization’s lasting impact across the nation.