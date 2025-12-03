Depave Project Launches at Meharry Medical College to Expand Green Space in North Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-A special event took place today at Meharry Medical College, celebrating the launch of a new depave project in the heart of North Nashville. The Cumberland River Compact will remove over 2,050 square feet of unnecessary asphalt and plant 85 native trees at Meharry Medical College this December.

The new trees will absorb stormwater runoff, reduce flooding, create shade, and create new green space for students to enjoy. The project will strengthen connections between environmental and human health–a central mission for both Meharry and the Cumberland River Compact. It also holds particular significance for North Nashville, which has faced longstanding environmental stressors, including urban heat, flooding, and a lack of tree canopy.

Leadership from Meharry Medical College and the Cumberland River Compact gathered for a celebratory groundbreaking of the depave project. Compact staff had a table set up with information about the depave initiative and complimentary donuts for anyone who wanted to drop in and see the project.

“Our hope is that seeing depave in real life– and witnessing the Compact’s fruitful partnership with Meharry– will encourage community leaders, faith-based institutions, and business owners in the area to consider a depave project on their property,” says the Compact’s Urban Waters Division Manager, Jason Sprouls.

This project is part of a larger effort by the Compact to depave sites all over North Nashville, and will also mark the milestone of 100,000 square feet depaved by the Compact since the start of the initiative. The event also coincides with Meharry Medical College’s 150th anniversary, underscoring the institution’s commitment to building a healthier future for the communities it serves. Following the first cut, Meharry students will participate in a volunteer tree-planting effort, further expanding the project’s environmental and educational impact.