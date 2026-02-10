Derrick Morgan’s KNGDM Group Breaks Ground, Ushering a Renaissance on Historic Jefferson Street

Nashville, TN — KNGDM Group will host an historic groundbreaking ceremony of Tuesday, February 27, 2026, at 1734 Jefferson Street in honor of their new development, Renaissance on Jefferson, a catalytic, community-forward development that marks a defining new chapter for one of Nashville’s most historic cultural corridors. This groundbreaking represents more than the start of construction, it signals the return of intentional investment, cultural stewardship, and economic revival to North Nashville. The event is free and open to the public.



Anchored across from Fisk University, Renaissance on Jefferson rises on a carefully assembled 1.4-acre site comprising eight parcels, brought together through years of trust-building with legacy landowners and institutional partners. The project reflects a development philosophy rooted in respect for place, partnership with people, and deep community engagement—proving that growth and heritage can move forward together.



“I was interested in being a solution,” said Derrick Morgan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KNGDM Group. “Nashville is experiencing unprecedented growth, yet North Nashville has too often been left on the margins of that progress. Renaissance on Jefferson is about correcting that imbalance—about investing where history, culture, and community have always mattered.”

A Historic Move for Citizens Savings Bank & Trust

Once complete, Renaissance on Jefferson will deliver mixed-income multifamily housing, a vibrant retail corridor, and the new headquarters for Citizens Savings Bank & Trust Company, the oldest continuously operating minority-owned and operated bank in the United States.



Citizens Bank’s relocation down Jefferson Street represents a historic move into the future of the 100 year old bank, one that aligns the institution’s legacy with the future of the corridor it has long served. More than a move, it is a statement of belief in Jefferson Street as a place where opportunity should be accessible, visible, and rooted in trust.



“This development reflects what our bank has believed for generations; that when you invest in a community with respect for its history and confidence in its future, you create opportunity that benefits everyone,” said Corey Hammond, Chief Operating and Credit Officer, Citizens Savings Bank & Trust Company. “We are honored to play a role in strengthening Jefferson Street and North Nashville for the people who live, work, and dream here.”



Renaissance on Jefferson is also designed to support the next generation of business owners. Through a partnership with Corner to Corner, the development will include leasing suite offices for entrepreneurs, creating accessible, affordable space for small businesses to grow—steps away from capital, mentorship, and a thriving commercial ecosystem.



“This moment belongs to the community,” Morgan added. “Renaissance on Jefferson shows what’s possible when development is done with the neighborhood not to it.”



Every aspect of Renaissance on Jefferson was shaped through robust community input, ensuring the project reflects neighborhood priorities while catalyzing sustainable, inclusive growth. The historic groundbreaking will bring together faith leaders, elected officials, community partners, residents, and KNGDM Group leadership to celebrate a milestone that looks forward while honoring the past.

About KNGDM Group

KNGDM Group is a real estate development and investment firm committed to aligning capital with values. The firm builds projects that do more than revitalize neighborhoods—they help break cycles of disinvestment, create pathways to wealth, and generate long-term value for communities and investors alike. KNGDM Group specializes in helping faith-based institutions and legacy landowners reimagine their assets in ways that sustain mission, honor history, and drive economic impact.

About Citizens Savings Bank & Trust

As a CDFI, Citizens Bank puts its communities first and values local economic growth. It does so by investing in areas underserved by the traditional banking sector, engaging in lending that supports affordable housing, small businesses and community facilities, and providing technical financial assistance to its customers. Throughout the years, the bank has continued to focus on opportunities to build financial literacy and provide the tools for communities to build, grow and reinvest wealth. As a community-minded bank, the focus is on offering products and services that enable customers to fulfill their personal dreams and grow their businesses. As the nation faces challenging times, Citizens continue to be a trusted community resource and partner for clients and communities in navigating a path forward.