Enjoy Different Ways to Savor the Soundbites of Nashville All While Supporting The Giving Kitchen and Music City Inc.

NASHVILLE, TN – Dine Nashville: The Music City Way, an initiative created to celebrate Nashville’s chefs and diverse food scene, will return for the second year in February 2023. The program will offer different ways for the public to participate all while benefiting two charitable organizations, The Giving Kitchen and Music City, Inc. Dine Nashville is sponsored in part by Jack Daniel’s and Gigpro.

“Over the years Nashville’s food scene has grown to be a significant piece of the city’s creative culture, and this month-long celebration gives locals and visitors a distinct opportunity to experience our culinary offerings,” said Deana Ivey, President, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “After last year’s success with nine chef collaborations and 70+ local restaurants participating in restaurant week, we are thrilled to continue shining a spotlight on their great work while also supporting The Giving Kitchen and Music City, Inc. Honoring creativity while giving back really is the Music City Way.”

Kicking off the month with Nashville Scene’s Hot Chicken week, Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, delicious hot chicken deals can be found throughout the city to get your tastebuds dancing. Keep the excitement flowing by exploring the most unique part of Dine Nashville’s month-long festivities with one-of-a-kind chef collaborations taking place throughout the month that will showcase an array of edible imagination. With additional collaborations to be announced in the New Year, the following are open for first come, first served reservations now at www.visitmusiccity.com/dine-nashville:

Creative Chef Collaboration Events (as of 12/27)

Vivek Surti (TAILOR) + Rita Martinez (Salty Cubana)

Wednesday, February 1 | 7:00 p.m. | $125/per person | at TAILOR (620 Taylor Street)

Chef Julia Sullivan (Henrietta Red) + Chef Andrew Carmellini + Chef Levi Raines (Carne Mare)

Wednesday, February 8 | 5:00-10:00 p.m. | $95/person, additional $65/person optional beverage pairing | at Henrietta Red (1200 4th Ave N.)

Chef Ford Fry (Star Rover Sound, Optimist, Superica, O-Ku, Le Loup) + Chef Gracie Nguyen (East Side Bahn Mi)

Thursday, February 16 | 7:00 p.m. | $150 for table seats and $135 for the bar | at Star Rover Sound (1400 Adams St.)

Chef Kristin Beringson (Henley) + Cascade Hollow Distillery (Home of George Dickel Whiskey)

Thursday, February 23 | 6:00pm | $68/person | at Henley (2023 Broadway, Nashville)

Before February comes to an end, Dine Nashville will also feature a restaurant week from Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. The week will offer special prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as deals and discounts from non-traditional restaurants such as fast-casual eateries, coffee shops, bakeries, and breweries to highlight Music City’s all-encompassing food and beverage scene. Restaurant week participants will be announced in the New Year and prix fixe menus at www.visitmusiccity.com/dine-nashville.