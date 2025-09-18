Discover Chattanooga: A Culinary and Cultural Haven

Looking for a change of pace from Nashville’s bustling downtown? Just a short drive away, Chattanooga offers a refreshing escape, a city that blends charm, scenic beauty, and exceptional dining without the stress of traffic jams, overpriced parking, or the rowdy party buses that define Nashville’s tourist core.

Downtown Chattanooga greets visitors with calm, walkable streets, a clean riverfront, and a relaxed energy. Instead of weaving through crowds, you can enjoy uninterrupted views of the Tennessee River and a city center that feels both vibrant and serene.

What truly sets Chattanooga apart is its culinary scene. The city is brimming with high-quality restaurants, from five-star dining to creative local kitchens tucked into every corner. Whether you’re in the mood for Southern comfort elevated to gourmet standards or globally inspired menus crafted by award-winning chefs, Chattanooga consistently surprises and delights.

Where to Stay: The Edwin Hotel

For a comfortable yet stylish stay, check in at The Edwin Hotel, a boutique property at the foot of the Walnut Street Bridge. With just 90 thoughtfully designed rooms, the hotel feels intimate and welcoming. Guests can enjoy dinner at Whitebird, sip cocktails at the rooftop Whiskey Thief bar, and take in views of the river, all just steps from downtown.

Dining:

At 2nd American Restaurant, start with the savory tomato pie and the house salad, unveiled tableside from a chilled glass vessel. For dinner, choose the buttery seared scallops or the tender grilled beef filet, both beautifully prepared and unforgettable. Simply divine.

A favorite near the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway, 1885 Grill serves Award-Winning Wings, double-fried Springer Mountain Farms chicken tossed in Carolina Gold BBQ. For a lighter option, try the kale salad with pickled golden beets, Georgia pecans, and goat cheese, topped with salmon.

Dinner at Wooden City Chattanooga comes with a little theater. The must-try bone marrow is served with a shot of sherry tip the bone to your lips and pour it through for a rich, flavorful slide that’s as entertaining as it is delicious. Scoop the marrow with bread to savor every bite. For the main event, the lamb rigatoni is hearty, comforting, and just as memorable.

Part butcher shop, part restaurant, Main Street Meats is a must for fresh, locally cured cuts. Start with the crackling pork rinds, so crisp they demand to be eaten immediately. A meat selection lets you sample the shop’s best, while sides like the roasted broccoli and seasonal local melons round out the meal with balance and flavor.

At STIR, the must-order starter is the broiled oysters, brimming with flavor. For comfort food indulgence, dive into the lobster & shrimp white cheddar mac and cheese, a creamy mix of cavatappi pasta, asparagus, lemon oil, and buttered breadcrumbs. Another Southern classic, the shrimp & grits, pairs plump shrimp with mushrooms, green onions, and rich white cheddar grits, pure comfort in every bite.

For a laid-back brewery vibe, Hello Monty is the spot to sip a fresh craft brew and dig into shareable plates. Start with the bubbling cast iron cheese dip, then go for the sweet tea-brined chicken sandwich, Springer Mountain Farms chicken topped with Alabama white sauce, crispy onions, and slaw on a local egg bun, served with golden potato wedges.

Make sure to have breakfast at Niedlov’s Baker and Cafe where creativity is infused in fresh baked goods such as the scruffin. Take a loaf to go from this novelty bakery.

For Nashville locals, Chattanooga is a hidden treasure well within reach. Skip the hassle of downtown Nashville and make the drive, it’s worth every mile for the chance to savor incredible food, unwind by the river, and discover a city that balances sophistication with simplicity.

Places to visit:

