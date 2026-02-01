Explore Augusta Through the Lens of the Augusta Black History Pass

As Black History Month approaches, Augusta is offering travelers a powerful new way to experience its African American heritage—by putting the story directly in their hands. The Augusta Black History Pass is a curated, check-in-style experience that guides visitors through the city’s most meaningful Black history sites, connecting the past to the present through place, storytelling, and community.

Designed for both first-time visitors and returning travelers, the pass transforms Augusta into a living museum—one stop at a time.

How the Augusta Black History Pass Works

The digital pass leads visitors to key landmarks tied to education, music, faith, and entrepreneurship. At each stop, guests can check in, unlock historical insights, and gain access to special content and rewards along the way. The result is an experience that feels interactive and personal—perfect for travelers who want to go beyond surface-level sightseeing.

Key Stops Along the Pass

Augusta Museum of History

A cornerstone of the Black History Pass, the museum’s Augusta’s Story exhibit provides vital context for the city’s evolution. The highlight is James Brown: The Godfather of Soul, an immersive exhibition honoring James Brown, featuring rare artifacts and memorabilia from the music legend who put Augusta on the global stage.

Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History

As the largest African American museum in the region, this stop is essential. The museum honors the life and legacy of educator Lucy Craft Laney while showcasing rotating exhibitions focused on Black achievement, art, and activism.

Black Caddies of Augusta Experience

This powerful experience sheds long-overdue light on the Black caddies whose expertise shaped Masters Tournament history. Through photographs, oral histories, and memorabilia, visitors gain a deeper understanding of how these men influenced one of the world’s most iconic sporting events.

Springfield Baptist Church

Founded in 1787, Springfield Baptist Church is one of the nation’s oldest independent Black congregations and the birthplace of Morehouse College. The church stands as a testament to the enduring link between faith, education, and progress.

Springfield Village Park

Adjacent to the church, this 2.5-acre park extends the story outdoors with public art and interpretive elements that celebrate the Springfield legacy and invite reflection.

Beyond the Landmarks: Living Black Culture

The Augusta Black History Pass also encourages visitors to support the city’s vibrant Black-owned business community. From brunch favorites and Southern comfort food to juice bars and sweet treats, Augusta’s culinary scene offers plenty of ways to taste the culture.

Adding a modern chapter to the story is Robert Young, Augusta’s first Black brewer, whose work represents the city’s growing craft beverage movement and a new generation of Black entrepreneurship.

Why the Pass Matters

More than a guide, the Augusta Black History Pass is an invitation—to slow down, listen, and engage with the stories that shaped the city. In 2026, Augusta isn’t just celebrating Black history; it’s making it accessible, interactive, and deeply rooted in place.

For travelers planning meaningful Black History Month coverage—or year-round cultural exploration—the Augusta Black History Pass offers a compelling reason to see the city through a richer, more authentic lens.