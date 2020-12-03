Disney Honors the Late Chadwick Boseman

By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN — Though he’s now passed, memories of the impact and importance of actor Chadwick Boseman remain strong. Now Disney has ensured he’ll be remembered for many days and months to come. They announced Monday that the company had redesigned the Marvel Logo’s introduction to Black Panther on Disney Plus. This was done in honor of what would have been Boseman’s 44th birthday Sunday.

Boseman will next be seen posthumously in an upcoming August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix. He died on August 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman never discussed his diagnosis publicly. His passing came as a huge shock both for fans and Hollywood. It was met with unilateral praise for Boseman’s bravery and unwavering humility.

Disney executive Bob Iger announced the tribute on Twitter in memory of his life, and as a commemoration of his notable role as T’Challa/Black Panther. Iger wrote ‘To all fans of Black Panther, watch the film on DisneyPlus late tonight (Sunday), for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.” The tribute also showed footage from Boseman’s appearances in ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

In addition to new images of Boseman, there were additional quotes given by the actor in his role as T’Challa – including the famous line from when his character addressed the UN Assembly: ‘In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.’

The tribute served as a well deserved reminder of Boseman’s legacy in the Marvel Universe. But it also touched on his memorable moments behind-the-scenes. The end of the new introduction showed Boseman delivering the ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute. The introduction will remain on the opening credits on Disney Plus, but there is not yet any announcement about whether it will also be featured in the upcoming Black Panther sequel.