Documentarian spotlights forgotten figure

Documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter has done some powerful films already, but her latest one will examine a figure seldom profiled or spotlighted. She’s also moving into new territory. Porter announced last week that she would make her narrative feature debut with “Nobody: The Bert Williams Story,” a biopic of the vaudeville performer of the same name. The story was first reported by the website Deadline, and it follows on the heels of Porter’s NAACP Award nomination for Outstanding Directing in a Documentary for “Luther: Never Too Much,” her documentary on the life and career of singer Luther Vandross. Highlighting the life and career of one of the most influential Black entertainers of the early 20th century, “Nobody: explores Williams’ extraordinary rise from Bahamian immigrant to central figure in America’s vaudeville circuit. His passion and talents were undeniable as he sang, danced, and pantomimed in clubs, cabarets, and theaters across the country. Williams became the first Black American to take a lead role on the Broadway stage and the best-selling Black recording artist before 1920. But his career came at a price, challenging his sense of identity and humanity, with Williams often torn between breaking boundaries and the painful choices that bring success.

“Inspired by actual rarely-before-seen silent film footage, I plan to use a documentary verite approach to Bert’s story,” Porter told Deadline. “Watching as Bert makes the choices that will propel him to fame and fortune. By using narrative techniques, we explore Bert’s inner sense of his own identity.” D’Angela Proctor (Terri McMillan Presents: “Tempted by Love,” “Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story”), Elliott Williams (“Skin in the Game,” “City of Dogs”) and Sam Feuer (“The First Grader,” “The Green Prince”) will produce with Lauren Embrey (“Playground”) and Micky Levy (“Rails & Ties,” “She’s Not Gone”) on board as executive producers. Production starts in New York this fall.

Porter’s body of work also includes “The Sing Sing Chronicles,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” “Trapped, “The Lady Bird Diaries,” and “Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court.” Her work has premiered on ESPN, Netflix, HBO, PBS, and Discovery, earning the Sundance Special Jury Social Impact Prize, a Peabody Award, an IDA Documentary Career Achievement Award, and nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards and Emmys.

