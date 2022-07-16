The World Outreach Church, 1921 State Hwy 99, Murfreesboro, is honored to host special guest speaker Dr. Ben Carson, founder of the American Cornerstone Institute, who will bring messages for both weekend worship services Saturday, July 23, at 6 pm and Sunday, July 24, at 9:30 am.

Dr. Carson’s life and career is extensive in medicine and public service. Following his tenure as the 17th Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Carson founded The American Cornerstone Institute and works to uphold the principles that have guided him through life, and which make this country great: faith, liberty, community, and life. He was the director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in 1984 at age 33, then the youngest chief of pediatric neurosurgery in the United States.

Dr. Carson’s achievements include participating in the first reported separation of conjoined twins joined at the back of the head; performing the first successful neurosurgical procedure on a fetus inside the womb, developing new methods to treat brain-stem tumors. His many awards include more than 60 honorary doctorate degrees; named by the Library of Congress as one of 89 “Living Legends” on its 200th anniversary; and he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian award.

The public is invited to attend services this weekend, with multiple sanctuaries open for all services with ample seating.

More information about World Outreach Church, Senior Pastor Allen Jackson and other upcoming events or special guests can be found at www.wochurch.org or allenjackson.com.