Dr. Lauren K. Waller Celebrated the Release of *Saved by Grace* at Nashville Children’s Theate

Nashville, Tenn. – Joy, love, and laughter filled the Nashville Children’s Theater on December 8 as Dr. Lauren K. Waller—local author, physical therapist, and real estate professional—celebrated the release of her debut children’s book, *Saved by Grace*. The event brought together family, friends, community members, and book lovers to honor Dr. Waller’s achievement and hear the inspiring story behind her work.

The theater buzzed with excitement as children giggled while flipping through colorful pages, and adults offered heartfelt congratulations to the author. The venue was transformed into a lively hub of creativity, complete with a reading corner where Dr. Waller shared excerpts from the book and signed copies for eager supporters.

Dr. Waller’s book, *Saved by Grace*, tells the story of a spirited young girl named Grace and her adventurous cat, Calico. Together, they embark on a journey to discover the transformative power of God’s grace, weaving a tale of love, compassion, and friendship. The narrative cleverly uses Grace’s name to highlight the concept of unearned love and kindness, offering children a fun and meaningful way to understand an important spiritual principle.

“Writing *Saved by Grace* has been such a joyful experience,” Dr. Waller shared during her heartfelt speech. “It’s a story that’s close to my heart, and I hope it brings inspiration and understanding to children and families everywhere. Seeing so many people here today to celebrate this special moment with me has been truly overwhelming.”

Dr. Waller also emphasized the importance of representation in children’s literature, particularly for African American children. “As someone who once struggled with reading, I know how crucial it is for kids to see characters who look like them in stories that inspire and empower,” she said. “I want children to feel seen and valued on every page they turn. I hope to continue creating characters that encourage them to dream and believe in those dreams.”

The event highlighted Dr. Waller’s aspirations for the future. She shared her vision of creating a foundation dedicated to improving literacy rates among Black and Brown children, collecting, and donating books by diverse authors, and helping kids discover the power of their own voices. She plans to continue writing stories that center on faith, discovery, identity, diversity, and joy, while creating relatable characters that spark imagination and confidence.

The release party concluded with a standing ovation for Dr. Waller, marking not only the launch of *Saved by Grace* but also the beginning of what promises to be an impactful literary journey.

For attendees, the event served as a powerful reminder of the ability of stories to unite communities and inspire hope in young readers. *Saved by Grace* is now available online at [www.drlaurenkwaller.com](http://www.drlaurenkwaller.com).

Keep an eye out for more inspiring works from Dr. Lauren K. Waller as she continues to uplift children and families through her storytelling.