Dr. Temple Grandin to visit Austin Peay State University for book signing, lecture on Oct. 30

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — World-renowned orator, author, professor and autism advocate Dr. Temple Grandin will visit Austin Peay State University on Oct. 30 for a community-wide book signing and forum discussion in the Music/Mass Communication Building.

The book signing will take place at 4 p.m. in the MMC lobby, and Grandin’s lecture, “Great Minds Are Not All the Same,” is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. Seating is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Grandin’s lecture — part of the second edition of the revived CoSTEM Lecture Series — will cap off a month filled with events related to her visit. Many of these are free and open to the community, and the College of STEM is inviting the public to attend.

Tuesday, Oct. 7: Visit us for this month’s Science on Tap with Dr. Christy Webb, starting at 5:30 p.m. Upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works. This installment of CoSTEM’s event series is titled “Animal Wellness Month: Caring Smarter, Caring Better,” and will feature a giveaway of Grandin’s book Visual Thinking in addition to an overview of her life story.

Friday, Oct. 17: Austin Peay’s Full Spectrum Learning Center will host a screening of Temple Grandin, the 2010 biographical film featuring an Emmy Award-winning performance from Claire Danes in the lead role. The event begins at 4 p.m. in Clement Auditorium. Both the Pre-Veterinary and Veterinary Technologist Societies will work in conjunction with FSL at this event.

Wednesday, Oct. 22: Webb will be the featured speaker for the Office of Student Research and Innovation’s monthly Lunch and Learn series. Her talk, entitled “Animal Wellness: Caring Smarter, Caring Better – A Focus on Temple Grandin” will begin at 12:15 p.m. in E106 A&B in the Sundquist Science Complex.

Monday, Oct. 27: Webb will lead a panel discussion of students and faculty on Visual Thinking beginning at 12:15 p.m. in E106 B in the Sundquist Science Complex. Attendees who have not read the book are welcome to learn more about Grandin’s life and career at this event.

Thursday, Oct. 30: Grandin’s campus visit will begin at 12:45 p.m. with an on-campus discussion for students, faculty and staff in Clement Auditorium. The community events will start at 4 p.m. in the MMC lobby with a book signing, and the Ann Ross Bookstore is expected to be on-site with a selection of Grandin’s books available for purchase. Grandin’s featured presentation, “Great Minds Are Not All the Same,” is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in MMC. Seating is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About the Austin Peay College of STEM

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics. Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine and government.