Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) Early voting for the runoff for the Nashville Mayor’s Race will begin Friday, August 25th. Nashville voters will decide between Councilman Freddie O’Connell or conservative Alice Rolli.
According to Davidson County Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts, the runoff election will take place Sept. 14, along with the special general election for TN House District 51.
Early Voting Schedule for September 14, 2023 Elections
|Date
|Time
|Friday, August 25
|8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, August 30
|8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Friday, September 1
|8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 2
|8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Monday, September 4
|CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY
|Tuesday, September 5
|8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 6
|8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Thursday, September 7
|8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Friday, September 8
|8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 9
|8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Early Voting Locations
Belle Meade City Hall
4705 Harding Pk
Nashville, TN 37205
Bellevue Branch Library
720 Baugh Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
Bordeaux Branch Library
4000 Clarksville Pk
Nashville, TN 37218
Casa Azafran
2195 Nolensville Pk
Nashville, TN 37211
Edmondson Pike Branch Library
5501 Edmondson Pk
Nashville, TN 37211
Goodlettsville Community Center
200 Memorial Dr
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
Green Hills Branch Library
3701 Benham Ave
Nashville, TN 37215
Hermitage Branch Library
3700 James Kay Ln
Hermitage, TN 37076
Howard Office Building
700 President Ronald Reagan Way
Nashville, TN 37210
Madison Branch Library
610 Gallatin Pk S
Madison, TN 37115
Margaret Maddox East YMCA
2624 Gallatin Pk
Nashville, TN 37216
Southeast Branch Library
5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy
Suite 201
Antioch, TN 37013