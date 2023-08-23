Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) Early voting for the runoff for the Nashville Mayor’s Race will begin Friday, August 25th. Nashville voters will decide between Councilman Freddie O’Connell or conservative Alice Rolli.

According to Davidson County Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts, the runoff election will take place Sept. 14, along with the special general election for TN House District 51.

Early Voting Schedule for September 14, 2023 Elections

Date Time Friday, August 25 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 26 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, August 28 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 29 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 1 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 4 CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY Tuesday, September 5 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 8 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Early Voting Locations

Belle Meade City Hall

4705 Harding Pk

Nashville, TN 37205

Bellevue Branch Library

720 Baugh Rd

Nashville, TN 37221

Bordeaux Branch Library

4000 Clarksville Pk

Nashville, TN 37218

Casa Azafran

2195 Nolensville Pk

Nashville, TN 37211

Edmondson Pike Branch Library

5501 Edmondson Pk

Nashville, TN 37211

Goodlettsville Community Center

200 Memorial Dr

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Green Hills Branch Library

3701 Benham Ave

Nashville, TN 37215

Hermitage Branch Library

3700 James Kay Ln

Hermitage, TN 37076

Howard Office Building

700 President Ronald Reagan Way

Nashville, TN 37210

Madison Branch Library

610 Gallatin Pk S

Madison, TN 37115

Margaret Maddox East YMCA

2624 Gallatin Pk

Nashville, TN 37216

Southeast Branch Library

5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy

Suite 201

Antioch, TN 37013