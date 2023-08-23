Nashville Mayoral Candidates Freddie O’Connell, left, and Alice Rolli

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) Early voting for the runoff for the Nashville Mayor’s Race will begin Friday, August 25th. Nashville voters will decide between Councilman Freddie O’Connell or conservative Alice Rolli.

According to Davidson County Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts, the runoff election will take place Sept. 14, along with the special general election for TN House District 51.

Early Voting Schedule for September 14, 2023 Elections

DateTime
Friday, August 258:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 268:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Monday, August 288:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 298:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 308:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 318:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, September 18:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 28:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Monday, September 4CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY
Tuesday, September 58:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 68:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 78:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, September 88:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 98:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Early Voting Locations

Belle Meade City Hall
4705 Harding Pk
Nashville, TN 37205

Bellevue Branch Library
720 Baugh Rd
Nashville, TN 37221

Bordeaux Branch Library
4000 Clarksville Pk
Nashville, TN 37218

Casa Azafran
2195 Nolensville Pk
Nashville, TN 37211

Edmondson Pike Branch Library
5501 Edmondson Pk
Nashville, TN 37211

Goodlettsville Community Center
200 Memorial Dr
Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Green Hills Branch Library
3701 Benham Ave
Nashville, TN 37215

Hermitage Branch Library
3700 James Kay Ln
Hermitage, TN 37076

Howard Office Building
700 President Ronald Reagan Way
Nashville, TN 37210

Madison Branch Library
610 Gallatin Pk S
Madison, TN 37115

Margaret Maddox East YMCA
2624 Gallatin Pk
Nashville, TN 37216

Southeast Branch Library
5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy
Suite 201
Antioch, TN 37013