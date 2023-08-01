NASHVILLE, Tennessee – (July 28, 2023) – Whether you say tom-AY-to or tom-AH-

to, the Margaret Maddox Family YMCA invites you to experience the 2023 East Nashville

Tomato 5K and Kids Fun Run 1K.

The race, sponsored by Publix Charities, will be held in the heart of East Nashville,

located at 600 Woodland Street, on Aug. 12. The Kids Fun Run starts at 7 a.m. followed

by the 5K at 7:30 a.m. As a new addition this year, every finisher will receive

a finishers medal.

“We are excited to present the annual East Nashville Tomato 5K,” says Judi Winfield-

Ferri, district executive director for the Margaret Maddox Family Y. “With more than 700

participants already registered, these individuals are helping us to create a lasting

impact in our community by giving everyone, regardless of age, income or background,

the opportunities they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

The race will happen rain or shine. However, in the event of adverse conditions (tornado

warning, tornado watch, thunderstorm, heavy rain, or any other extreme weather

conditions), the Race Director, in communication with local law enforcement and the

city, may delay, cancel, or make changes to the race course.

The YMCA Race Series benefits the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. As a leading nonprofit

committed to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Y nurtures

the potential of children and teens, improves community health and well-being and

supports people in need right in our own neighborhood.