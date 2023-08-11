(Knoxville, TN) In partnership with the Knox County Public Library’s Clarence Brown Film Festival, the East Tennessee Historical Society announces the 2nd annual History Hootenanny, a celebration of East Tennessee history and film. History Hootenanny showcases the best of the East Tennessee History Center and partners at this open house. Guests can enjoy live music, children’s activities, a used local history book sale, walking tours, shuttles to the Historic House Museums of Knoxville, genealogy workshops, and more! Details

WHEN Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. WHERE East Tennessee History Center 601 South Gay St. Knoxville, TN 37902

In partnership with the Clarence Brown Film Festival, History Hootenanny will celebrate film in East Tennessee. Guests are invited to explore the Museum of East Tennessee History, taking in the exciting history of film in Knoxville in the feature exhibition, Lights! Camera! East Tennessee!; try your hand at film themed children’s activities in History Headquarters; all the while enjoying live music from the Lawnmowers Bluegrass Band.

For those who want to research their family history, Find Your Leaf on Family Search’s GIGANTIC Family Tree (drop in) and Beginning Genealogy Class (registration required) will take place in the McClung Historical Collection. There will also be a special presentation by the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound, and walking tours with Laura Still (Knoxville Walking Tours) and Jack Neely (Knoxville History Project.) Other highlights include shuttles to and from several Historic House Museums of Knoxville, used book sale with the Friends of the Library, and visiting with some of our Affiliate organizations.

All these programs are representative of the component parts of the East Tennessee History Center, which actively works each day to make history relevant throughout the region. History Hootenanny is a free, public history event organized in partnership by the East Tennessee Historical Society and Knox County Public Library.

To view more information and a full schedule of events, visit https://easttnhistory.org/events/history-hootenanny or call

﻿865-215-8824.