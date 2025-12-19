Elevate North Nashville CDC Launches New Community Redevelopment Effort in North Nashville

A new community redevelopment initiative aimed at expanding housing and neighborhood resources officially launched this week in North Nashville.

Elevate North Nashville Community Development Corporation, the charitable redevelopment arm of The House of God Church, hosted its inaugural groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday on Scovel Street, marking the start of a long-term investment focused on people-centered redevelopment in the area.

The event brought together faith leaders, elected officials, community partners and residents to mark the beginning of a multi-property development effort designed to strengthen housing stability, economic opportunity and neighborhood wellness. Leaders said the project reflects a commitment to reinvestment that prioritizes families and longtime residents.

Plans for the development include the potential for more than 60 apartments, 41 townhouses and duplexes, roughly 44,600 square feet of retail space and more than 200 parking spaces across multiple properties in North Nashville. The effort is expected to unfold over time as part of a broader master plan.

“This groundbreaking represents the first official step in bringing a vision to life,” said Bishop Tammy Butler, chief helper and business manager. “It turns a piece of land into a place of possibility, community pride and shared purpose.”

Organizers said the project is rooted in addressing long-standing needs in North Nashville, including affordable housing, access to resources and economic uplift. A 2025 National Community Reinvestment Coalition study ranked Nashville as the most intensely gentrifying U.S. city between 2010 and 2020, highlighting pressures facing historically low-income neighborhoods.

Bishop Dr. Clary K. Butler Sr., senior bishop and chief overseer of The House of God Church, said the investment reflects a deep commitment to the North Nashville community.

“Our return to invest in North Nashville is both a responsibility and a commitment to the future,” Butler said. “This community has carried our history and our hope, and this work reflects our dedication to building forward together.”

Elevate North Nashville CDC said the organization will focus on advancing social and economic impact through housing, food access, early family development, senior support, workforce development, transportation assistance and community wellness initiatives.

The inaugural groundbreaking marks the official launch of Elevate North Nashville’s mission, with additional updates and development phases expected to be announced as planning continues.