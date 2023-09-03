Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Elnora Marie Fox was the first of three children born on September 10, 1930 in Hillsborough, NC to the late Boyd and Josephine (Thompson) Russell. She was nurtured in a Christian home and attended public schools in Hillsborough, NC. After graduating from high school, she attended St. Agnes School of Nursing in Raleigh, NC where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. It was during her nursing school

years that she met her future husband, Arthur L. Fox, and later married in 1951. Two daughters, Angela & Darlene were born from this union. Arthur would later become a Lt. Colonel in the United States Air Force.

As Arthur fulfilled his military assignments around the world, Marie

continued her nursing career at the University of North Carolina

Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC, while raising her two daughters. They

moved often when they were young. In 1975, they moved to Nashville,

TN. Marie worked at various nursing facilities and later retired from

Tennessee State University. Soon after arriving in Nashville, the Fox

family joined the Parish of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, where

Marie remained a member until she moved to Maryland to live with her

daughter, Angela.

Marie was a longtime member of numerous social and civic groups in

Nashville. She found her passion as an active participant with the

“Services to Youth” facet of the Hendersonville Area Chapter of The

Links, Incorporated. Additionally, she actively participated with the

Chapter’s Smithson-Craighead Academy Charter School umbrella project.

Her dedicated service assisted in helping to make this partnership a

successful venture. Marie was also a longtime member of the Nashville

Girl Friends, Inc., the Nashville Circle-Let’s Inc., and the Lunch

Bunch. She was also an active member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

when the family lived in Dayton, Ohio. Marie cherished her many

friends and delighted in spending time with them.

Marie had many passions one of which was traveling. She often

expressed her gratitude for having had the opportunity to have lived

and traveled around the world. Her favorite vacation spot was

Honolulu, where the family lived for many years. The “Fall” of the

year was her favorite season because she loved the season’s colors as

the leaves changed and because it was during this season that she

celebrated her Virgo birthday. Marie was very fashionable. Another

passion of hers was shopping. She was always ready to accompany her

friends to the various boutiques and stores to catch a sale. Angela

remembers fondly going to McClure’s and spending hours looking for

bargains. Marie delighted in attending the many social events of which

she was a part of each year. She and her husband Arthur loved to

dance, entertain, and go to parties. They were always together.

Marie was extremely funny and had a quick wit. Her daughters remember

her on the phone talking and laughing with her many friends and family

members.

Marie leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Angela Fox of Bowie,

MD, along with her boyfriend Gregory Hines; daughter, Darlene Fox of

Renton, WA; a brother, Harold Russell (Margaret Russell) of Efland,

NC; sister-in-law, Mary Fox Hornton of Pelham, AL; brother-in-law,

William Fox of Las Vegas, NV and a host of nieces, nephews and

numerous relatives and friends.

Family Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 1,

2023 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1700 Heiman St., Fr. Francis

Appreh, Pastor. The Links, Incorporated and Girlfriend, Inc.

ceremonies will follow with reflections from the Circle-Lets, Inc.

Memorial Service will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Inurnment National

Nashville Cemetery.