Join Pastor Howard Jones and Nashville citizens on Thursday, February 2, 2023, for a TOWN HALL MEETING to discuss police reform. The event will take place at Kingdom Café & Grill, located at 2610 Jefferson St., at 6 p.m.

When Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man was stopped by Memphis police, he had no idea he was meeting his death. While he was on the ground being beaten by five police officers, he shouted, “What did I do?”

“How do we address the issue?” asks Pastor Jones. “He did nothing wrong.” Elected officials, community activists, police officials, parents, young people, and many others will be in attendance to do more than talk. “We must work for, talk about, and demand REFORM,” said Jones. “We need positive change in our police departments and not just co-opted language to ignite, but action that makes for better communities and people.”

To watch on line go to Facebook at VoteHoward.

Contact Pastor Howard Jones at 615.473.5816