Work In Progress works towards betterment

NASHVILLE, TN — Have you ever felt like a work in progress? So have most people, many of whom crave a place to hear everyday people unpack everyday struggles and offer tips on how they overcame personal hurdles. The Work In Progress podcast is one of those places.

In the podcast, four Black men from Nashville build a space of camaraderie and accountability as they discuss the common goals they share and the individual dreams they pursue.

“The name of the podcast speaks for itself, ‘Work In Progress,’” Carlos Partee said, co-host and co-founder of the Nashville Black Market.

“We’re all works in progress, no matter what phase of life you’re in, or what business, or what profession you’re in.”

Work In Progress co-host Jermaine “Starlito” Shute Jr. said the podcast features candid conversations from the unique perspective of native Nashvillians, with a wide variety of viewpoints and subject matter. He said that with two of the podcast co-hosts being married, and three of them having children, the hosts bring different viewpoints from different points in life when speaking on any situation.

Partee said the podcast often uses the title of their episodes as a reflection of what the subject of the day will be. He said subjects include having children and disciplining children, work, work-life balance, and mental health.

Co-host Stephen “Jimmy Hatcha” Crutcher said the team has also been intentional in having physical activities tied to the podcast, in an effort to motivate listeners to move their bodies.

Shute, the podcast’s fourth co-host, said he wants it to be an influence for Black men to take better care of their physical health, including regular health checks at the doctor and daily physical activity.

“Our inspiration is more so to say ‘yes, we’re running 5Ks, but for you, you can get out there and walk a mile a day. Or, just getting outside of being in a sedentary space,’” Shute said.

“I think one of the biggest goals is: inspire people to want to get better, to continue to be a work in progress throughout their mind, body, and spirit.”

Crutcher said the podcast strives to motivate listeners wherever they may be, but that he has seen people around Nashville already being inspired to become more active. He said, though, he is not sure that being influential in physical fitness was something the group set out to accomplish in the beginning; it has become something that has resulted from the podcast and is a positive impact that the group has had.

Starlito said the subject matter discussed in episodes often has a Black Nashvillian undertone, though conversations can have a wide variety. He said the crew describes what it is like being from Nashville and what it was like growing up in Music City. Starlito said it is with this local lens that the group talks about things such as family and work, politics, the importance of local elections, literature, and sports.

Partee said it was towards the end of last year when Crutcher and Starlito began talking about starting a podcast. He said the group of four became close while working together over the past year through different events. Partee said they also have a fifth member of the crew, Willie Curtis Robinson, who is charged with the production of the podcast.

The Work In Progress crew said that new episodes of the podcast drop every Tuesday night at midnight. They said on double episode weeks, the second episode drops at the same time on that Friday.

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