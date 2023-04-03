NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eric Decker, JT Hodges, Jessie James Decker, Delanie Walker, RaeLynn, Jason Crabb and more will appear during the Fund Recovery Charity Dinner & Concert on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at The Twelve Thirty Club. The event begins at 6 PM, which a red carpet at 5:45 PM,

The second annual event, which was already scheduled, will now benefit mental health services for The Covenant School and those impacted by the recent shooting.



“My heart is hurting this week. A senseless act took the lives of innocent children and loving leaders in our community. Surviving a school shooting myself, I know how important it is to come together and wrap our arms around these families grieving the loss of their loved ones,” says Eric Decker. “We all need support and love to navigate through this difficult time.”

The evening will feature music and appearances by JT Hodges, Eric and Jessie James Decker, RaeLynn, Jason Crabb, Butch Walker, Jay, and Jeremy Popoff from the band Lit, Eric Paslay, Ty Herndon, and Tyler Rich, former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Pro Football Hall of Famers Anthony Munoz, Warren Moon, Steve Atwater, Steve Hutchinson, LeRoy Butler, along with former Titans stars Delanie Walker, Taylor Lewan, Ben Jones, and many more guests from all walks of life.

The night will be hosted by Storme Warren.

Guests will enjoy delectable fare and libations from one of Nashville’s premier venues while enjoying live music and appearances from music celebrities and athletes.

A limited amount of tickets are still available online. For those who can’t attend but still wish to donate, CaringWays will be accepting donations for The Covenant School HERE.