Famed singing group releases new music

The McCrary Sisters are unquestionably one of the nation’s premier vocal groups, both a greatly respected local institution and a nationally acclaimed ensemble. The daughters of the late Rev. Samuel McCrary, a founding member of the seminal gospel group The Fairfield Four, Alfreda, Regina, Ann and their late sister Deborah grew up surrounded by music legends, both spiritual and secular. “But although gospel was our first love and is still our favorite music, our father always allowed us to listen to other music so long as the lyrics were clean,” Regina McCrary told the Tribune last week. “We’ve been fortunate to perform with many of the greats in the business and feel so blessed to have had so many wonderful experiences.”

It’s been 15 years since the release of their debut LP “Our Journey,” and the sisters’ newest LP “Love Is The Only Key” was just released earlier this month. It’s produced by Steve Crawford, co-produced by Church on the Rock, and features six original tunes written by the sisters, plus a powerhouse cover of Bob Dylan’s “What Good Am I.” The glorious voice of their late sister Deborah can be heard on “Amazing Grace,” “Shake It Off” and “Run On,” with “Run On” also featuring their brother Allen. Regina adds that the number one mission of the new LP is accomplishing unity within the community.

“This nation is so divided right now,” she continued. “More than at any time we need love. That’s what’s going to make things better, and we’re trying to unite people through our music.” The incredible array of performers that the McCrary Sisters have backed includes Delbert McClinton, The Black Keys, Eric Church, Patty Griffin, Jonny Lang, Robert Randolph, The Winans, Carrie Underwood, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris and many more.

But the new LP isn’t the only thing that the McCrary Sisters have on the horizon. This fall they’re releasing the second edition of their cookbook “Cooking With Love,” which will contain both stories and recipes from the sisters and friends. They’ll also be doing their annual “A McCrary Kind of Christmas” benefit concert in December at Riverside Revival in Nashville. The event, which is now in its 16th year, raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and local families in need. Past concerts have featured not only performances from the sisters but such guests as Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Danny and Mabel Flowers, Raul Malo among others have also participated in an event that’s now among the most anticipated of the holiday season.

“Love Is The Only Key” is now available on multiple streaming platforms, with both CDs and vinyl albums available shortly.

