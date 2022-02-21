Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – FiftyForward recently welcomed Tammy Deason as the agency’s new human resource director.

In her new position, Deason is responsible for talent acquisition, employee relations, and overseeing the overall human resources functions at FiftyForward. She brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources, organizational development, talent management, and organizational transformation to the agency.

“We are thrilled to have Tammy join our team,” said FiftyForward CEO Sallie Hussey. “She brings great experience and ideas to help us with the most important resource we have, our teammates. Tammy’s role is key to help us retain current team members and attract great folks in the future.”

Prior to joining FiftyForward, Deason oversaw all human resources functions for Frost-Arnett and Eco-Energy Global Biofuels. In addition, she held leadership positions with several large international companies and private consulting firms, including AIG, Tyco International, and Zale Corporation.

Deason holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and International Languages from Southern Methodist University and is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and SHRM-Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

To learn more about careers at FiftyForward, visit www.FiftyForward.org/employment.

About FiftyForward

Established in 1956, FiftyForward supports, champions, and enhances life for those 50 and older. As a nonprofit serving Middle Tennessee, FiftyForward operates seven lifelong learning centers – two in William­son County and five in Davidson County –offering classes including health and wellness, arts, technology, virtual programming, and engaging volunteer opportunities. FiftyForward also provides comprehensive supportive care for older adults including essential services such as FiftyForward Adult Day Services, FiftyForward Fresh/Meals on Wheels, and care management. Learn more about older adults and those we serve in our podcast Squeeze the Day, our video series FiftyForward Exchange, and at www.fiftyforward.org. Follow us @FiftyForward on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.