

Nashville, Tenn.–Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced that customers of Firestone Direct, its mobile vehicle service for car owners in the Nashville area, can enter for the chance to meet racing legend Mario Andretti through a special contest to celebrate the return of the Music City Grand Prix. Nashville drivers can enter the contest between now and Monday, Aug. 1 by scheduling a Firestone Direct appointment for Thursday, Aug. 4 and submitting a short response on why they would like the opportunity to meet Andretti. The winning customer will be surprised by Andretti at their home or workplace during their appointment on Aug. 4 to kick off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend, which returns to Nashville Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7. To enter the contest, Nashville drivers can simply book a Firestone Direct appointment for Aug. 4 online by visiting www.firestonedirect.com or by calling (844) 226-7754.

Firestone Direct brings the capabilities of Bridgestone Retail Operation’s 2,200 automotive service centers directly to vehicle owners’ homes and workplaces to offer maximum convenience with safe, contact-free service. The mobile vehicle service uses custom-designed and specially equipped vans operated by certified technicians to perform a wide range of maintenance services, including fluid and filter changes, tire repair and replacement, battery check and replacement, and more. The service, which first launched in Nashville in 2020, will continue to grow into additional markets across the southeastern U.S., with plans to expand nationwide by 2023.