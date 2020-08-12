Fisk University President – Dr. Kevin Rome – Issues Statement Against Allegations

The accusations against Dr. Kevin Rome are false. He categorically denies the allegations, and he plans to fight the case in court and clear his good name. It is important to note that these are merely civil accusations. Dr. Rome has not been charged with any crime.

Dr. Rome is most concerned for his family, friends and the community at Fisk University for any harm they are experiencing as a result of these spurious charges. He expresses his deepest thanks to all those who have reached out to him over the past few days expressing their support.