For the 27th Year, the MNPD Assists the Congregation of the West End Synagogue in the Celebration of Passover

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–For the 27th year, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) assisted the congregation of the West End Synagogue in its celebration of the Passover holiday.

During a meeting with Rabbi Joshua Kullock this morning, Chief John Drake formally purchased leavened products, known as “chametz,” from the West End Synagogue congregation. Jews are prohibited from owning items such as bread, cereals, and even beer, during the holiday. In many instances, Jewish families place canned or packaged leavened foods in a closet or cupboard that will stay closed for the duration of Passover’s eight days.

A rabbi is given power of attorney to sell all of the products to a non-Jew until Passover has

ended. After the holiday ends, Rabbi Kullock will buy back the leavened products from

Chief Drake.

In appreciation for this annual tradition and the MNPD, the West End Synagogue is making a donation to a local charity.