Former Tennessee Tribune Intern Joins WZZM TV News

Nashville-Former Tennessee Tribune intern, Leona Dunn, is the newest reporter at WZZM-13 On Your Side. She began her professional journalism career as a Tennessee Tribune intern her sophomore year at Tennessee State University.

WZZM, virtual and VHF digital channel 13, is an ABC-affiliated television station licensed to Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States and serving the Grand Rapids–Kalamazoo–Battle Creek television market.

After graduating from Tennessee State University, Leona spent a year on the Hill in Washington, D.C, where she continued to contribute to the Tennessee Tribune’s editorial content for online and print editions.

Dunn is one of the 60-plus interns who worked at the Tennessee Tribune over the past 28 years.