Franklin Police Department swears in new officers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome six new police officers to the force.

Officers Camy Barber, Taylor Britton, Kyle Hartley, Jonathan Killebrew, Bill Montgomery, and Tyler Munford were sworn in by Police Chief Deb Faulkner during a ceremony at police headquarters Thursday afternoon. Their friends and family were in attendance, along with many members of the Franklin Police Department.

Barber is a Williamson County native and a Brentwood High School graduate. Prior to her employment with the Franklin Police Department, she spent four years as an officer with the Chattanooga Police Department.

Britton grew up in Alabama. In 2018, he became a certified police officer and worked for the Panama City Beach, Fla. Police Department for four years.

Hartley is an Army veteran and spent time in the Tennessee National Guard. He retired from the military at the beginning of 2024. Hartley previously worked for the Vanderbilt Police Department for 17 years.

Killebrew was born and raised in Dickson. He was hired by the Franklin Police Department after spending two years with the Dickson Police Department.

Montgomery was born in Ohio, but spent most of his adult life in Florida. He was in the United States Navy for four years and worked for the Palm Bay, Fla. Police Department for three years.

Munford, a Las Vegas, Nev. native, is beginning his second stint with the Franklin Police Department. He is also a paramedic and was recently employed by the Nashville Fire Department.

For more information on job opportunities with the Franklin Police Department, please visit www.franklintn.gov/joinfpd