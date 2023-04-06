HAMPTON, VA — The 91st Annual Eastern Convention of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will convene at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on April 12 to April 16. Attendees from across the fraternity’s Eastern Region (AlphaEast) will conduct the regional business of the organization, engage in leadership training workshops and administer a local service project with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. The region comprises seven districts that includes 11 states and international areas. The theme of this year’s convention is “The True Spirit of Fraternity.”

On Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m., the convention will include a fireside chat that is free and open to the public. The chat will include AlphaEast leadership who will discuss the state of the convention and the fraternity.

The AlphaEast service project in partnership with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will be held on Wednesday, April 12 at 12 p.m. The goal of the project is to address food insecurity and food access by assisting with the distribution of much needed food supplies. Over 250 meal packages will be prepared for the local Hampton area.

“We’re delighted to continue our legacy of servitude in Hampton,” said Brother Christopher Ellis, Eastern Region Vice President, AlphaEast. “Members of AlphaEast in the local area have maintained our motto of ‘leading the way’ by serving this community through educational opportunities, food drives, and encouraging academic excellence and leadership.”

The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.