Free Training With Computers

On Thursday, July 15th 2021 from 5:00pm-7:00pm, the Davidson County Trustee’s office will host its first “Seniors and Technology” event at the Howard Office Building. The Tribune noted the training sessions in a recent article about tax relief for seniors, disabled people, and the poor. (See Tax Relief)

Trustee Erica Gilmore along with other staff have noticed seniors are having trouble applying online to the state property tax relief program. From these observations Gilmore invite seniors in the Davidson county area who (1) take interest in the tax relief program or (2) seniors who would like more insight with technology and how to use it. Light refreshments will also be served.

The event will be held at the Howard Office Building (700 2nd Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37210) on the first floor in the Sonny West Conference Center. Parking is free and signs will be posted giving directions into the conference center. For more information please don’t hesitate to contact Nicolas Calvin at 615-862-6339.