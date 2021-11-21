Giving Tuesday – before and after

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is GivingTuesday. It’s an important day for all of us as individuals, families, businesses, faith communities, nonprofits, and more. It’s about taking time to invest in doing good – and in the organizations who do good in our neighborhoods, across the country, and around the world.

As you savor time with loved ones over Thanksgiving, think about all you have and all you can give. And then take an action – make a gift to a nonprofit. You can do it on your own of course, but it’s even more fun to invite loved ones, friends, and neighbors to join you in giving. Consider what’s important to you: whatever it is there is a nonprofit committed to a similar vision. Just go online and look. Or think about the organizations you know of, that your friends volunteer for, or ones that make a difference in your community. Go to the “Donate” button on their webpage and make a gift. It’s as simple as that.

But you can get more complicated! Tell your friends and family what you are doing via social media or the old-fashioned telephone. Ask them to make a gift as well. It’s really as simple as that. Simple, but inspiring and historic. Launched in 2012 in New York City’s 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact, GivingTuesday is now a nonprofit and a global movement. It inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. More than generosity, GivingTuesday encourages what they call radical generosity: the concept that the suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering. This is at the core of their strategic plan – now that’s radical! And generous.

When you visit GivingTuesday.org you can learn about their global vision for a better world. As a nonprofit you can join in this movement and gain supporters and funding for your organization. Their website is full of tools and resources – things you can do now, and strategies you can put in place to make next year’s GivingTuesday even more radically generous. And there are resources for individuals and families. These include ideas for giving along with social media strategies and Canva graphics you can use to encourage others to join you in giving. There are resources for business too! Whether you’re a corporate leader or a small business owner, they have suggestions for your engagement and giving in a way that also helps build your brand.

Here’s our two-cents: be a part of GivingTuesday. If you are involved with a nonprofit, take the time to encourage follow up on this year’s GivingTuesday generosity and to plan for 2022. Pre- and post-activities help make this virtual event even more meaningful. It can be a springboard that advances your year-end giving and increases visibility for your nonprofit. Participating helps educate potential donors, creates awareness for your work, can facilitate volunteer engagement, and importantly is a vehicle for attracting new donors. Let’s get to giving!

