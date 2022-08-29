About this performance

On-Demand performance of DON’T LOOK BLACK – A MORAL STORY by Preston Crowder at the Darkhorse Theater in Nashville, TN, August 19th – September 3rd.

Everybody wants to be Black until they face Black problems. Four white friends learn this when they decide to enter an underground “Black Immersion Experience.”

Tennessee Playwrights Studio (TPS) is proud to produce the world premiere of Don’t Look Black, written by Preston Crowder and directed by Alicia Haymer, as one of four productions in our 2022 Season.

Don’t Look Black was developed during Crowder’s Fellowship with TPS in 2020. TPS presented a workshop reading of Don’t Look Black as part of its 2020 Virtual Reading Festival, and comments from that audience include:

Fully desperate to produce this

Need to see this all over again

This is so hard to watch in all the right ways

This is DEEP and I love IT!!!

This just keeps twisting

DON’T LOOK BLACK – A MORAL STORY ON TV!Watch interview with DON’T LOOK BLACK – A MORAL STORY playwright Preston Crowder and director Alicia Haymer on TODAY IN NASHVILLE, WXVM News Channel 4 Pay-what-you-can-night – Thursday, August 25th at the Darkhorse TheaterTennessee Playwrights Studio keeps their ticket prices low ($15-20) and holds a pay-what-you-can-night for each production so that everyone in the community is able to attend. PWYC night for DON’T LOOK BLACK – A MORAL STORY is tomorrow, Thursday, August 25th (at door only). Don’t have money for theatre in your budget? We got you! Have lots of money to spend on theatre? Pay what you can! Methods of payment include cash, venmo, cash app, PayPal, or for larger, tax deductible donations, visit https://tnplaywrights.org/donate.Only six shows left! August 25, 26, 27 & September 1, 2, 3. Get tickets HERE

Learn more about the play, the cast and creatives at http://tnplaywrights.org/dont-look-black

