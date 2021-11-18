Freedom School scholars photograph one another at Dixon Memorial United Methodist Church in Nashville, Tenn.

Please join us when our community comes together to support the work that makes a difference in the Nashville. You can share the good news of Nashville Freedom Schools, sign up to be a volunteer and give if you can. Every donation and act of kindness counts.

We offer our six-week summer program to Scholars in grades K-8 at no cost and your donations help make that possible.

Our mission to inspire our Scholars and the joy of reading is more vital now than ever before. #GivingTuesday is one of the many ways we can make a difference. Please visit https://nashvillefreedomschools.org/volunteer/ for more information and how you too can get involved.