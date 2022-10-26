Crossville, Tenn.—Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will began providing area job-seekers free education, training and employment assistance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when it opened its first-ever store and Career Solutions Center in Crossville.

The store will be managed by Crossville native Alecia Taylor, who personally benefited from Goodwill’s mission services starting in 2012 — changing her life and launching a rewarding career.

The 14,400-square-foot building, which also features a covered Donation Express Center, is at 1106 N. Main St. in the former Rite Aid Pharmacy building. The Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m., and the facility will open at 9 a.m. Door prizes will be given away.

The Goodwill Career Solutions center located inside the store will provide job-seekers with access to numerous in-person and virtual services, including resume and job search assistance, referrals to employers and training in topics ranging from financial literacy to Google IT Support Professional certification.

“We are eager and excited to be part of the fabric of this great community and to work alongside area businesses and social service providers to improve the lives of all who live and work in Crossville and Cumberland County,” said President and CEO Matthew Bourlakas. “Whether you or someone you know is seeking a job, a better job or a career, Goodwill can help.”

Goodwill supports its mission through the collection and sale of donated goods. The store will sell gently used clothing, shoes, books, furniture and household items, including many name brands, at deeply discounted prices. The store and donation center will employ about 20 team members.

Donations made to Goodwill are expected to keep about 729 tons of valuable items and recyclables out of the waste stream each year, saving Cumberland County as much as $36,000 in landfill fees, based on the performance of Goodwill facilities in similar-sized communities.