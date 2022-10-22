By Eddie Hauser

A formerly incarcerated father of six who became a business owner and teacher is among people whose inspiring stories of achievement were celebrated during Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee’s Impact Awards ceremony at the Music City Center in Nashville Thursday.

The event recognized outstanding Goodwill team members and clients as well as organizations that helped advance Goodwill’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment. The luncheon was emceed by NewsChannel 5 Anchor Rhori Johnston and presented by Amazon and Pinnacle Financial Partners. The keynote speaker was Former U.S. Attorney General and Dean and Distinguished Professor of Law at Belmont College of Law Alberto R. Gonzales.

“The stories of our award winners reflect the transformative power of work for individuals with barriers as well as the impact Goodwill’s local nonprofit mission is having in communities across middle and west Tennessee,” said Goodwill’s President and CEO Matthew Bourlakas. “All of this is possible thanks to the generosity of Goodwill donors and shoppers.”

Winners included:

Achiever of the Year: Anthony Fanning

David B. Lifsey Scholarship Recipient: Daniella McNair

LaVoi-Katz Award Winner: Johnny McCann

Mission Partner of the Year: Welcome Home Ministries

Donor Partner of the Year: Lowe’s

Employer Partner of the Year: Apex Systems

Pioneers of the Year: Debbie Grant and Matt Gloster

Ambassador of the Year: Mary Hance (“Ms. Cheap”)