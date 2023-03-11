Goodwill stores across middle and west Tennessee will offer wedding dresses for as little as $49.99 during the local nonprofit’s Wedding Gown Weekend — Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, 2023.

Sale merchandise includes gently used bridal dresses and formal gowns donated by individuals as well as new-with-tags stock donated by local bridal shops. All gowns will be priced under $300. Each of the 29 retail stores operated by Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will have at least 20 gowns available, while supplies last.

“With recent inflation, you could easily spend thousands of dollars on a beautiful wedding gown,” said Deqa Elmi, Goodwill’s Senior Director of Retail Operations. “This unique sale makes it possible for any bride-to-be to afford a beautiful, fashionable gown while supporting a nonprofit that changes lives in our community.”

Since brides typically wear their dress for just one day, extending the useful life of a gown by purchasing it from Goodwill is also an eco-friendly choice.

Many sizes, styles and colors will be available, but selection will vary by location. All gowns will be on the sales floor when doors open at 9 a.m. on March 18 and will remain there until sold. No information about gown types, sizes or availability will be provided by phone, and no gowns will be reserved.

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has conducted annual wedding gown sales since 2010. Purchases made from Goodwill — including those made during Wedding Gown Weekend — benefit the nonprofit’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment. Information about store locations, hours, discounts and more can be found at www.giveit2goodwill.org.