NASHVILLE, TN — California Governor Gavin Newsom will be the keynote speaker at the Tennessee Democratic Party’s annual fundraiser, the Three Star Dinner. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the headliner at the Republican Party’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner.

Here’s the release from the Tennessee Democrats:

We are excited to announce that California Governor, Gavin Newsom, will deliver the keynote speech at the Tennessee Democratic Party’s annual Three Star Dinner. The dinner is scheduled for 6:00pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.

The theme of this year’s dinner is Lift Your Voice. We will recognize and honor the Tennessee Three, State Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin J. Pearson, and Justin Jones.

We will also hear from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Nashville Mayoral candidate Freddie O’Connell.

“This year’s dinner will be filled with excitement. Tennessee was thrust into the national spotlight this year and we are using this opportunity to continue building momentum ahead of the 2024 election cycle. Governor Newsom has been deliberate about what good governance should include, his presence will be a breath of fresh air for Democrats in our state.” Hendrell Remus, TNDP Chair

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at www.tndp.org/threestar.