Holloway for Congress Announces 21 Community Leaders Endorse Campaign for Tennessee’s 7th District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Saletta Holloway, candidate for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, today announced a growing coalition of community, faith, business, legal, education, and civic leaders who have endorsed her campaign for Congress.

The endorsements come as the Holloway campaign continues to build momentum across the district, engaging voters in both urban and rural communities and advancing a platform focused on healthcare access, economic opportunity, support for veterans and military families, and investment in Tennessee’s rural communities.

Among those endorsing Dr. Holloway are:

Mrs. Kim Swett Atty. Richard Manson Atty. Walter Searcy Mr. Dwight Beard Mr. James Shaw, Jr. Mr. Ludye Wallace Mr. Patrick Johnson Dr. Bobby Jones Dr. Deborah Cole Mr. Frank Stevenson Rev. James “Tex” Thomas Rev. Enoch Fuzz Ms. Rosalyn Carpenter Atty. Ivanetta Davis Dr. Adrian Dexter Samuels, Sr. Mr. Carlton Crutchfield Rev. Ronnie Mitchell Ms. Kathy Garthwaite Mr. Terrence Hurd Dr. Vicki McKissick Dr. Contrecia Tharpe



“This campaign has always been about bringing people together around a shared vision for Tennessee,” said Dr. Holloway. “I am honored to receive the support of leaders who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities. While we come from different backgrounds and professions, we are united by a belief that every family deserves access to quality healthcare, economic opportunity, strong schools, thriving neighborhoods, and leadership that listens.”

Dr. Holloway, a longtime educator, healthcare executive, and former Metro Council member, has centered her campaign on expanding affordable healthcare access, strengthening economic opportunities for working families and small businesses, supporting veterans and military families, and ensuring rural communities receive the resources and investment they deserve.

Born in Benton County and raised with a deep appreciation for service, Dr. Holloway’s campaign has attracted support from leaders throughout Tennessee who recognize the need for experienced, community-centered leadership in Washington.

“Our district deserves a representative who understands both the challenges and the opportunities facing Tennessee families,” Holloway said. “Together, we are building a campaign that reflects the strength, diversity, and values of the people of District 7.”

The Holloway campaign is actively organizing across the district and continuing to meet with voters, community organizations, faith leaders, veterans, educators, and small business owners.

To learn more about Dr. Saletta Holloway’s campaign for Congress, visit www.hollowayfortn.com.